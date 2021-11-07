Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WNC. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $863.66 million, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3,722.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 101,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 165,475 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

