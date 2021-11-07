Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €164.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WCH. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €160.82 ($189.20).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €160.25 ($188.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €154.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €139.18. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €83.18 ($97.86) and a 1 year high of €162.40 ($191.06).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

