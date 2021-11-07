Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,950 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $63.68 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

