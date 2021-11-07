Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD opened at $201.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.01. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $138.14 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

