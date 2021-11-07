Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:GD opened at $201.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.01. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $138.14 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Several research firms have commented on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.
