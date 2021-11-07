Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,729 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

