Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 81.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,941,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,788,000 after purchasing an additional 689,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

