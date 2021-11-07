Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $290.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $246.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.26. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $5,009,247 in the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,930,000 after acquiring an additional 108,547 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 13.4% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after buying an additional 214,988 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

