Wedbush Upgrades IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Outperform

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of -1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $315,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

