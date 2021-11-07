Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.49

Shares of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 26019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.516 dividend. This is a boost from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Weichai Power’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

About Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.