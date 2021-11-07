Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Buy Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $434.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.04.

FTNT stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,206. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $349.23. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.08 and a 200 day moving average of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.1% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

