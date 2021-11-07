WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. WESCO International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.200-$9.400 EPS.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $139.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.33. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

