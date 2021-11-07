Western Midstream Partners (WES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WES opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.59%.

WES has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

