Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on December 6th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON WPM opened at GBX 3,040 ($39.72) on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The company has a market capitalization of £13.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,032.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,153.91.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

