Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider Christopher Rogers Purchases 20,543 Shares

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) insider Christopher Rogers bought 20,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £45,810.89 ($59,852.22).

LON:WIX opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.46. The company has a market capitalization of £591.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. Wickes Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on WIX. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 346.60 ($4.53).

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

