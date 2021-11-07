Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider Christopher Rogers Purchases 20,543 Shares

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) insider Christopher Rogers bought 20,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £45,810.89 ($59,852.22).
LON:WIX opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.46. The company has a market capitalization of £591.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. Wickes Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.
Wickes Group Company Profile
Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.
