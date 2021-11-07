William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Global Industrial in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:GIC opened at $42.19 on Friday. Global Industrial has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 55.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

In other Global Industrial news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $125,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,787,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,617,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

