William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

UAA stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 551.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

