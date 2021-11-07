WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by Dendur Capital LP

Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,024,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for approximately 9.4% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dendur Capital LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $56,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,325,000 after purchasing an additional 48,742 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,516,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 551,954 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

WSC opened at $35.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.13.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

