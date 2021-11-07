Wing Finance Price Reaches $21.55 on Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00082945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00082645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,603.53 or 0.07304846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,878.91 or 0.99775718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

