Wing (WING) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00083067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00082585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00099465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,600.94 or 0.07314289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,169.33 or 1.00422762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

