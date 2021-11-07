Wingstop Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $166.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.69. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.