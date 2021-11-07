WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.27 and last traded at $45.30. Approximately 2,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35.

