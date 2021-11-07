WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) Stock Price Up 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) shares rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $63.48. Approximately 168,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 304,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.52.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.