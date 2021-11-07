WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading 0.5% Higher

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.31. 123,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 131,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGGY. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $448,000.

