WNS (NYSE:WNS) vs. BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Head-To-Head Contrast

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BSQUARE and WNS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $47.14 million 1.00 -$1.89 million ($0.08) -28.88 WNS $912.60 million 4.68 $102.62 million $2.16 40.69

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BSQUARE and WNS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A WNS 0 1 8 0 2.89

WNS has a consensus price target of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.69%. Given WNS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WNS is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -2.16% -10.66% -4.47% WNS 11.63% 18.79% 11.74%

Summary

WNS beats BSQUARE on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments. The WNS Global BPM is delivered out of its delivery centers in China Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The WNS Auto Claims BPM segment offers fault and non-fault repairs and legal services in relation to personal injury claims. The company was founded by Alan Stephen Dunning, David Charles Tibble and Neeraj Bhargava on February 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.