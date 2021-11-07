Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Tops $8.66

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $8.66 or 0.00013987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $568,023.69 and $171.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00085434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00080114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00099428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.71 or 0.07373000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,129.00 or 1.00373757 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022210 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

