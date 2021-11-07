Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.930-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $86.94. 815,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,575. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

