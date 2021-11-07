Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,681 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Xencor by 145.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XNCR. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

