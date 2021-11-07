Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,945 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $25,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 768,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 120,726 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

XHR stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

