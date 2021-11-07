Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS XROLF opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Xero has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $118.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average is $104.87.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

