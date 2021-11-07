Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS XROLF opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Xero has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $118.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average is $104.87.
Xero Company Profile
