XMON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20,627.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $7,123.04 or 0.11494350 BTC on exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $10.65 million and $20,627.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00083554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00081091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00099791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.33 or 0.07296017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,900.21 or 0.99887552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022251 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

