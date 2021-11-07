Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Yandex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Yandex by 16.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yandex by 26.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Yandex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YNDX opened at $86.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.73. Yandex has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

