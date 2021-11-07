YIELD App Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, YIELD App has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $47.99 million and $338,194.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00052288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.00254336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00103396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011992 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 130,969,003 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

