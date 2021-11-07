Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report $320.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $318.50 million to $322.20 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $320.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after buying an additional 326,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after buying an additional 40,771 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 318,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.15. The company had a trading volume of 93,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,325. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $183.17 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.13 and a 200 day moving average of $211.15.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

