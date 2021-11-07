Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will post sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,007.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $73.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,629.76. 942,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.01 and a beta of 1.41. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,219.14 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,693.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,594.67.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

