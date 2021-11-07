Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 362.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 19.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 54,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,595. The stock has a market cap of $673.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.28. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In other news, Director Peter D. Horst purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $167,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,303 shares of company stock worth $1,035,549. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.