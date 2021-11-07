Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $511.94 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will announce sales of $511.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $503.88 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $455.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

USX stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 34,661 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

