Zacks: Analysts Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $55,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and sold 163,311 shares valued at $1,817,811. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

