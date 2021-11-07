Zacks: Analysts Expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banco Santander (Brasil).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.5327 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 74.51%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

