Zacks: Analysts Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Post $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.95. Choice Hotels International reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.63.

In other news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 42.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 99.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH opened at $148.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $92.78 and a twelve month high of $149.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.34 and a 200 day moving average of $121.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.