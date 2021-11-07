Zacks: Analysts Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $482.01 Million

Analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post $482.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $495.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $473.00 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $416.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MD. Truist dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

MD opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $301,223.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,694 shares of company stock worth $4,204,476 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

