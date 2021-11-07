Zacks: Analysts Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Announce $3.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings per share of $3.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the lowest is $2.59. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $13.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $15.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $13.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

PAG stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.86. 276,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,013. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

