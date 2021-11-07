Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report sales of $430.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $432.56 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $283.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,624 shares of company stock valued at $15,208,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL traded down $6.54 on Thursday, reaching $533.10. 177,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 139.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.47. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $549.08.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

