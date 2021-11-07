Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Post $1.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 725%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AXIS Capital.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth about $296,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXIS Capital (AXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.