Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.50. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,591. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $137,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.