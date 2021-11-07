Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.50. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,591. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $137,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

