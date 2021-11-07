Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. eBay reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

eBay stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,707 shares of company stock worth $8,757,319. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of eBay by 161.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 61.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 63.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

