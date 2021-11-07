Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to announce $59.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.80 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $55.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $235.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $237.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $236.27 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $239.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,524,000 after acquiring an additional 724,790 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth about $8,033,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,817 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 217,508 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.98. 127,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $736.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

