Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). OneSpaWorld posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 9.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSW opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

