Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.83. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST opened at $59.74 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

