Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.72). Splunk reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 685.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.70.

SPLK opened at $166.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.52. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $208.00.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Splunk by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,023 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

