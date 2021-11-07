Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $7.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.40. 4,510,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,199. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.52. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

